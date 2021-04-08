NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Granada vs Man Utd interrupted by streaker as police escort...

Sports

Granada vs Man Utd interrupted by streaker as police escort invader off pitch

Police were forced to intervene after a streaker interrupted Manchester United’s Europa League clash at Granada.

The pitch invader ran on early in the first half, despite the game being played behind closed doors in Spain.

It is unclear who he is or why he was in the stadium.

United are bidding to take a first-leg lead in their Europa League quarter-final as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks for some silverware as Red Devils boss.

His side are heavy favourites to make it through to the last four and the competition is their final realistic chance of a trophy this season.

Police escorted the streaker off the pitch
Police escorted the streaker off the pitch

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead before half-time with his 20th goal in all competitions.

Despite the difference in both the talent at his disposal in comparison to Granada and the stature of the two clubs, Solskjaer was taking nothing for granted before the match.

He said: “They’re full of experience and character which you expect from teams who have been promoted recently.

The streaker takes a tumble
The streaker takes a tumble

“They had a great season last year and I think they’re one of the teams who have played the most games this season.”

If United are successful over two legs, they will face either Ajax or Roma in the semi-finals.

(James Whaling)

