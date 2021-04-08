Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 6 Now Live

MCC SEASON 6: RAVEN

With Season 6, we’re celebrating the heroic exploits of Fireteam Raven with unique themed armor sets, vehicle skins, weapon skins – and, we’re adding in even more customization options with some brand-new in-game back accessories, animated nameplates, and animated visors! (And of course, if you wanted to move in lockstep with Fireteam Raven out of game, we’ve got a full Press Kit with wallpapers, screenshots, and more right over here.)

Below, we’ve got a full rundown of what you can expect when you jump in later today.

DON’T GO CHASING WATERFALL

If you’ve been paying attention to our latest MCC Dev & Flighting Updates, you likely know that we’ve been testing a lot of new stuff, including a Halo Online map that’s now available in Halo 3. As of today, you can play Waterfall in custom games! Where are you going to dive in first?

Time for some wetwork, Spartan.

ESCALATION SLAYER

Ready to take it up a level? Arriving with Season 6, Escalation Slayer is available in Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4! Putting a fresh twist on a current favorite, show your combat versatility as you continue to get a new weapon with each kill while racing to the final round.

Escalation Slayer is available now in-game and will rotate through our weekly playlists from time to time, and you can dive in right now in custom games.

INTRODUCING: THE EXCHANGE

The customization options in MCC span far and wide – from classic looks, to brand new items in each successive Season Pass, we’re always looking at ways to make sure that you’ve got a way to get fresh new gear, while also limiting the perils of FOMO.

With The Exchange, we’re going to be rotating items from previous Seasons through each week – and, we’re even going to use this as an avenue to show off some brand new items, that aren’t in the Season Pass. The first Exchange-exclusive set will be the Rhine armor set (unlocked as a bundle, available all season long), and the Rhine weapon skins (unlocked separately from the armor bundle, notably).

Make sure to check in often! We’re going to be rotating stock through the Exchange regularly, so be sure to give it a glance when you get a chance.