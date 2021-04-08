Heather Graham, 51, Stuns In Black Bikini As She Shares Why She ‘Feels Good’ About Herself

Heather Graham shared a new video that showed her strutting her stuff while walking along a pier and looking as confident as could be.

Heather Graham , 51, proved she looks half her age when she posted her latest Instagram video! The gorgeous actress was walking along a pier outside in front of water while showing off her incredible figure in a black bikini in the Apr. 7 post and made sure to flaunt her confidence and sense of humor at the same time. During her strut, she put her hands in her hair at one point before she turned around and gave fierce looks to the camera.

In addition to the eye-catching video, Heather added a caption that revealed her girlfriends help her to “feel good” about herself. “So grateful for my amazing ❤️girlfriends for making me feel good about myself and special @ninabergman @debrajfisher #friends #girlboss #ladypower,” she wrote.

Once she posted her epic video, her fans were quick to take to the comments section to compliment her. “You still got it,” one follower wrote while another called her “beautiful as always.” A third compared her to “a good wine” and a fourth told her she looks “adorable” and gives off “lit energy.” Many more made sure to leave heart-eyed emojis as well.

Before her latest post, Heather got attention for recreating her “roller girl” days from Boogie Nights in a TikTok video in Sept. She donned her vintage roller skates in the clip and had on a multi-colored mini dress while grooving to “Best of My Love” by The Emotions. Her long blonde locks were blowing in the wind as she showed off her roller skating skills down a street outside.

“I’m inspired by the cool Rollergirls & their good vibes so I put on my skates. Remembering being the OGRollergirl in Boogie Nights. Duet me,” she wrote alongside the video.

Before that, in June, she also wowed in a red swimsuit that she covered up with a floral print playsuit that had shoulder cut-outs. She added the perfect sun hat to go along with the outfit, which she wore during a stroll outside, and a pair of slip-on sandals.

Erin Silvia