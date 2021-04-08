How to live longer: Mediterranean diet reduces cancer risk & heart disease by 16 percent

Many studies link a plant-rich diet to a lower risk of premature death, as well as a reduced risk of cancer, metabolic syndrome, heart disease, depression, and brain deterioration.

These effects are attributed to plant foods’ nutrients and antioxidants, which include polyphenols, carotenoids, folate, and vitamin C.

Accordingly, several studies link vegetarian and vegan diets, which are naturally higher in plant foods, to a 12–15 percent lower risk of premature death.

The same studies also report a 29–52 percent lower risk of dying from cancer or heart, kidney, or hormone-related diseases.

