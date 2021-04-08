NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

How to live longer: Mediterranean diet reduces cancer risk &...

Health

How to live longer: Mediterranean diet reduces cancer risk & heart disease by 16 percent

1 min

117views
97
15 shares, 97 points

Many studies link a plant-rich diet to a lower risk of premature death, as well as a reduced risk of cancer, metabolic syndrome, heart disease, depression, and brain deterioration.

These effects are attributed to plant foods’ nutrients and antioxidants, which include polyphenols, carotenoids, folate, and vitamin C.

Accordingly, several studies link vegetarian and vegan diets, which are naturally higher in plant foods, to a 12–15 percent lower risk of premature death.

The same studies also report a 29–52 percent lower risk of dying from cancer or heart, kidney, or hormone-related diseases.

READ MORE: High blood pressure: Three types of potato shown to raise high blood pressure – BMJ study

Read More

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

97
15 shares, 97 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish