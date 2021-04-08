James Bond: Regé-Jean Page responds to casting rumours after quitting Bridgerton

Speaking to The Mirror, the actor was questioned over the rumours to which he said: “Ah, the B word.
“I think that if you are British and you do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.
“I think that’s fairly normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed.”
READ MORE: James Bond: Craig and Mikkelsen ‘weren’t sure’ about torture scene
“Bridgerton is the only B word I am allowed to say. I am not going to talk about the other B words!”
Since then it has been announced Page will not be returning to Bridgerton for its highly-anticipated second season.
An announcement on Netflix’s social media accounts read: “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”
“An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.”
The Hollywood Reporter has since reported Page was offered a recurring part in season two of the hit show, where he would reprise his role for three to five episodes.
They claimed the British star was offered $ 50,000 per episode, but he turned it down.
Could he have declined a return because he’s already in talks with Bond producers?
James Bond No Time To Die is due for release on September 30, 2021.
SOURCE
0 Comments