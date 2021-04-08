James Bond: Regé-Jean Page responds to casting rumours after quitting Bridgerton

No Time To Die is due for release in September this year, ushering Daniel Craig out of the James Bond role he has played for 15 years. The 007 character has a number of British stars clambering to jump into the tuxedo, with the odds backing three actors in particular. The new leader of the pack is Regé-Jean Page, who rose to fame as the heartthrob Duke Hastings in Netflix show Bridgerton.

Page has now spoken out about the chances of him playing 007 in a future film after Craig steps down. Speaking to The Mirror, the actor was questioned over the rumours to which he said: “Ah, the B word. “I think that if you are British and you do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that. “I think that’s fairly normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed.” READ MORE: James Bond: Craig and Mikkelsen ‘weren’t sure’ about torture scene

Page continued: “I’m very glad to be in the company of such people who have the badge, but it’s just a badge. “Bridgerton is the only B word I am allowed to say. I am not going to talk about the other B words!” Since then it has been announced Page will not be returning to Bridgerton for its highly-anticipated second season. An announcement on Netflix’s social media accounts read: “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”