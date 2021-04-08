Jane McDonald inundated with support as she posts fundraising page in tribute to fiancé Ed

“We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

Jane started dating Eddie, who was a drummer in The Searchers, in 2008 – which occurred over 20 years after they were first introduced.

Jane first met Eddie in 1980 and they struck up a romance before deciding to split.

The couple then reunited in 2008 and went on to get engaged.