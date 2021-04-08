NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Jane McDonald inundated with support as she posts fundraising page...

Celebrities

Jane McDonald inundated with support as she posts fundraising page in tribute to fiancé Ed

1 min

121views
96
15 shares, 96 points

“We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

Jane started dating Eddie, who was a drummer in The Searchers, in 2008 – which occurred over 20 years after they were first introduced.

Jane first met Eddie in 1980 and they struck up a romance before deciding to split.

The couple then reunited in 2008 and went on to get engaged.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish