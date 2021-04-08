Johnny Depp: Pirates star exciting project 'inspired' by Amber split 'Can't wait to start'

Although Depp has been world-famous for decades as a blockbusting actor, it is not his deepest love.

Since 2015 he has been part of the all-star rock band Hollywood Vampires, along with Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. All three share lead vocals and songwriting in the band.

Cooper revealed that he had checked whether Depp’s personal situation would affect his involvement in the band.

He told Daily Beast: “(Depp) said, ‘Hey, that’s another world. That has nothing to do with what I’m doing in the band.’ He’s like, ‘I can’t wait to get back onstage.’

“I’m expecting some pretty interesting songs.”

And Cooper was quick to dispel any notion that Depp is only in the group due to his celebrity.

SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH JOHNNY DEPP INTERVIEWED WITH THE BAND.