NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Kate Garraway takes control of ill husband's business after facing...

Celebrities

Kate Garraway takes control of ill husband's business after facing financial struggles

1 min

126views
96
15 shares, 96 points
Kate Garraway, 53, recently said her husband Derek Draper’s business was “burning money” as she discussed her financial situation. The mother-of-two took a break from her work commitments on Good Morning Britain and Smooth Radio last year to look after the couple’s children; Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11.
Now, Kate has been appointed as director of Derek’s business Astra Aspera Ltd.

Documents filed to Companies House show the presenter was given more than 50 percent of the firm on February 26.

The listing shows that it is late in filing accounts for 2019 due to Derek’s ongoing illness.

In 2018, the company, set up in 2011, appeared to be taking in a healthy income.

READ MORE: Monty Don hits out at ‘old-fashioned’ Gardeners’ World viewers

“But that obviously stopped quite suddenly last March.”

The mother-of-two added she worried she may sound like she’s “pleading poverty” but said she has had to rely on their friends for financial support during the difficult time.

Addressing further difficulties, Kate added she also couldn’t access her spouse’s bank or credit card accounts, their joint savings, or refinance the mortgage.

Giving an example of how this had been a problem, she said she was charged nearly £900 by a mobile provider when the family needed replacement handsets last year.

The devices would’ve been free if Derek was able to sign the paperwork.

She added she also doesn’t have the legal right to see his medical notes, owing to data protection.

Kate went on to say she and her husband had discussed appointing the power of attorney in case anything happened, but said this isn’t logged anywhere.

The mother-of-two gave fans an insight into Derek’s health ordeal and her family’s experience in ITV documentary Finding Derek. 

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish