Kate Garraway takes control of ill husband's business after facing financial struggles

Kate Garraway, 53, recently said her husband Derek Draper’s business was “burning money” as she discussed her financial situation. The mother-of-two took a break from her work commitments on Good Morning Britain and Smooth Radio last year to look after the couple’s children; Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11.

Now, Kate has been appointed as director of Derek’s business Astra Aspera Ltd.

Documents filed to Companies House show the presenter was given more than 50 percent of the firm on February 26.

The listing shows that it is late in filing accounts for 2019 due to Derek’s ongoing illness.

In 2018, the company, set up in 2011, appeared to be taking in a healthy income.

