Kate Middleton wore 'incredibly sentimental' £40m jewellery set at wedding to William

Kate Middleton and Prince William married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. She accessorised her look with a stunning ring, earrings and a tiara.

She said: “Of course we have to start with Kate’s most iconic jewellery piece – this breath-taking engagement ring holds a stunning 12 carat oval blue sapphire, surrounded by fourteen smaller solitaire diamonds. “The sapphire and diamonds are set in a slim 18 carat white gold band, which accentuates the central piece and draws the eye in to those incredible stones.” The ring has been valued at up to £400,000, but it also has sentimental value. “A family heirloom, Kate’s ring once belonged to Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, and has incredible sentimental value to the Prince,” Lorna continued. DON’T MISS

Kate Middleton’s tiara “William explained that by Kate wearing his mother’s engagement ring, he felt that Diana was with them on their wedding day.” In line with royal tradition, the mother-of-three borrowed a tiara from the Queen’s collection and the jewel has previously been valued at up to £40million. She wore the iconic Cartier Halo tiara which had special significance in the family.

She wore a pair of drop diamond earrings which were gifted to her by her parents, costing £15,000. "She kept her jewellery choices for the big day very simple – as simple as can be when you're wearing a royal tiara," Lorna concluded. "She teamed the headpiece with a gorgeous pair of pear-cut diamond drop gifted to her by her parents for her wedding day. "[This was] an equally sentimental piece for her to walk down the aisle with."

