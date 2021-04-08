Lidl has introduced an important safety update in all stores – here's what to know

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about many changes to how we live. Lidl has updated safety measures to protect all those shopping in stores.

The discount supermarket chain recently announced new protective screens would be installed at checkouts. These are cough and sneeze proof in a bid to protect all colleagues in stores. CEO at Lidl GB Christian Härtnagel stated: "The safety of our colleagues and customers continues to be a key priority for us, which is why all of our stores here in Great Britain will be fitted with protection screens at checkouts. "We hope that this additional safeguard will help to provide extra reassurance for those both working and shopping in our stores.

“We are eternally grateful to all of our store teams who are working hard every day to support their communities. “And, we would once again like to thank customers for their consideration during this very challenging time.” New safety visors will also be given to store staff as Lidl works to improve safety measures. These will be available for colleagues in all stores to help protect anyone entering branches.

It uses a traffic light system to show the quietest and busiest times. The times may slightly vary at different stores. A statement said: “To help you plan your next store visit, we’ve put a traffic light system in place so you can find the quietest time to shop. “Of course some stores will vary slightly, and make sure you check your local store opening hours too.” Supermarkets have constantly made changes in line with Government guidelines.

