Matt Baker scolds wife Nicola amid ‘problem’ on farm: ‘You need to stop talking to me!’

It was filmed after Janice, 65, had to undergo a knee replacement after a flock of sheep trampled on her last year.
Matt was filmed trying to resolve a “problem” on the farm for the show, as he discovered water leaking was through the family’s chicken coop in four areas.
He explained to viewers: “Before the accident, mum’s chickens were kept in different places all over the farm.
He was then interrupted by wife Nicola, who stopped by to say hello as she waved at her husband through the hole in the roof.
“Hello, how’s it looking?” Matt quizzed Nicola.
She quipped: “The hole’s definitely bigger than it was.
“I’m working as quick as I can here,” Matt insisted.
“I think you need to hurry up,” Nicola teased.
However, Matt seemed less than impressed with Nicola’s attempts to rush him.
He exclaimed as she giggled: “You need to stop talking to me and let me crack on. You’re putting me off!”
