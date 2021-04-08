NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Matt Baker scolds wife Nicola amid ‘problem’ on farm: ‘You...

Celebrities

Matt Baker scolds wife Nicola amid ‘problem’ on farm: ‘You need to stop talking to me!’

1 min

130views
100
15 shares, 100 points
Matt Baker, 43, had to lightheartedly give his wife Nicola Baker a bit of a telling off when she teased him for taking too long to repair a leaking roof on his parents’ farm. The Countryfile presenter hit back at his other half during the latest episode of his new reality show, Our Farm in the Dales.
The Channel 4 programme documents the couple and their two children, Molly and Luke, returning to Durham to rescue their family’s farm and make it a safer place for Matt’s mum Janice and dad Michael. 

It was filmed after Janice, 65, had to undergo a knee replacement after a flock of sheep trampled on her last year.

Matt was filmed trying to resolve a “problem” on the farm for the show, as he discovered water leaking was through the family’s chicken coop in four areas.

He explained to viewers: “Before the accident, mum’s chickens were kept in different places all over the farm.

READ MORE… Kate Garraway appointed as director of ill husband Derek’s business

As he got to work, Matt admitted: “Slightly disconcerting when you pull the whole top of the roof off!”

He was then interrupted by wife Nicola, who stopped by to say hello as she waved at her husband through the hole in the roof.

“Hello, how’s it looking?” Matt quizzed Nicola.

She quipped: “The hole’s definitely bigger than it was.

“You are going to get it done before it rains again, aren’t you?”

“I’m working as quick as I can here,” Matt insisted.

“I think you need to hurry up,” Nicola teased. 

However, Matt seemed less than impressed with Nicola’s attempts to rush him.

He exclaimed as she giggled: “You need to stop talking to me and let me crack on. You’re putting me off!”

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish