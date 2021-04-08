NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

M&S launches £15 Italian Dine In deal but some shoppers divided – 'forgotten about again'

Marks & Spencer food is a favourite among many Britons and their latest Dine In promotion allows shoppers to feed four for £15. Hungry customers can pick Italian-inspired mains, sides, starters and desserts.
Mains include:

Sweet & Smoky Nduja Meatballs

Slow Cooked Beef Bolognese

Lasagne Al Forno

Pancetta Carbonara

King Prawn Risotto

Spinach & Ricotta Pasta Shells

Mozzarella and Basil Pesto Pizza

Salami Firenze Pizza

Spicy Chicken Arrabiata Pizza

Plant Kitchen Lasagne (VG)

Starters, desserts and sides include:

Nocellara Olives

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella & Santini Tomato Salad

Garlic Doughballs

Pantofola

Sweet Potato Chips

Tiramisu

Mango & Passionfruit Panna Cotta

Triple Chocolate Sundae

Millionaire Shortbread Cheesecake

The supermarket chain posted about the deal online and quickly gathered more than 1,000 comments on Facebook.

Many shoppers expressed their excitement and stated they could not wait to try the new offerings.

One social media user commented: “We got this offer yesterday as well as the pizza one for the weekend. Absolute bargain. The carbonara was lovely.”

Another said: “This is brilliant value for money.”

“I love Italian food and that all looks really good,” a third continued.

One more stated they had already tried the meal and recommended: “Had this deal last night and can defo recommend it, it was lovely.”

While many stated they are eager to try the “great value” meal deal, others expressed concerns over the options.

Some explained there were not enough options for all dietary requirements.

One wrote: “Marks & Spencer need to look at meal deals for people who are gluten free please.”

Another replied: “Agree! So frustrating that we can never make use of the meal deals.”

“Wish there was more than one vegetarian and one vegan meal, also it is lacking in the gluten-free option,” a third said.

“Was disappointed to see the spinach and ricotta filled pasta had crustaceans in it.”

One shopper continued: “Would be nice if it was gluten free.”

“No gluten free options again, as per usual we’re forgotten about,” said another.

