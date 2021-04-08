M&S launches £15 Italian Dine In deal but some shoppers divided – 'forgotten about again'

Sweet & Smoky Nduja Meatballs
Slow Cooked Beef Bolognese
Lasagne Al Forno
Pancetta Carbonara
King Prawn Risotto
Spinach & Ricotta Pasta Shells
Mozzarella and Basil Pesto Pizza
Salami Firenze Pizza
Spicy Chicken Arrabiata Pizza
Plant Kitchen Lasagne (VG)
Nocellara Olives
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella & Santini Tomato Salad
Garlic Doughballs
Pantofola
Sweet Potato Chips
Tiramisu
Mango & Passionfruit Panna Cotta
Triple Chocolate Sundae
Millionaire Shortbread Cheesecake
Many shoppers expressed their excitement and stated they could not wait to try the new offerings.
One social media user commented: “We got this offer yesterday as well as the pizza one for the weekend. Absolute bargain. The carbonara was lovely.”
Another said: “This is brilliant value for money.”
“I love Italian food and that all looks really good,” a third continued.
One more stated they had already tried the meal and recommended: “Had this deal last night and can defo recommend it, it was lovely.”
Some explained there were not enough options for all dietary requirements.
One wrote: “Marks & Spencer need to look at meal deals for people who are gluten free please.”
Another replied: “Agree! So frustrating that we can never make use of the meal deals.”
“Wish there was more than one vegetarian and one vegan meal, also it is lacking in the gluten-free option,” a third said.
“Was disappointed to see the spinach and ricotta filled pasta had crustaceans in it.”
One shopper continued: “Would be nice if it was gluten free.”
“No gluten free options again, as per usual we’re forgotten about,” said another.
