NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

‘Never seen anything like that,’ market analyst tells Keiser Report...

Business

‘Never seen anything like that,’ market analyst tells Keiser Report about global chip shortage

1 min

118views
103
15 shares, 103 points

The semiconductor shortage has been forcing international auto manufacturers to shut production in some countries. The disruption is expected to last for several months, experts say.

Max Keiser interviews Wolf Richter of wolfstreet.com, who has worked for a decade as general manager and COO of a large Ford dealership and its subsidiaries, about the ongoing chip turmoil.

“The semiconductor shortage is a real problem,” says Wolf, adding, “one of the drivers behind it is that we have the sudden boom in durable goods sales in the United States and other countries too.”

He explains that there’s been a historic spike in durable goods and manufacturers just weren’t ready for it. “This goes up the supply chain, there’s all kinds of problems in shipping now.”

“It’s pretty crazy, I’ve never seen anything like that,” Wolf says, pointing out that the semiconductor shortage has hit the car industry particularly hard.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

RT

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish