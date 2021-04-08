Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains plan for Amad and hints at Granada role

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that 18-year-old winger Amad could be in line for a start in the Europa League clash against Granada.

The Red Devils take on the La Liga side in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday as Solskjaer continues his pursuit of his first piece of silverware as manager.

And he could be set to put his faith in Amad, who scored his first United goal in the last-16 clash against AC Milan last month.

The January signing has had to be patient to wait for his opportunity to shine at Old Trafford, and has yet to feature in the Premier League .

(Image: REUTERS)

But when asked if he was getting closer to making his debut, Solskjaer was positive in his response.

“Yeah of course he is,” he said. “He’s getting more and more used to our expectations and standards and the training, the level and intensity in the games over here.

“So he did well when he played 45 minutes against Milan, definitely. Definitely a bright start and we’re gradually going to see him play more and more.

“And a start might come now [against Granada], it might come in a little while.”

Solskjaer also said he has not yet decided if Marcus Rashford will feature on Thursday after the forward returned to training on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a knock in the win against Brighton last week.

(Image: PA)

“I can’t disclose the team now, of course we’re not going to do that,” he added. “But Marcus is travelling and we’ve just got to make a decision tomorrow if he starts or if he’s on the bench.

“I don’t think he’ll be a 90-minute man, so let’s see where it’s at tomorrow. And with the keepers, that’s the same. I’ve got two very, very good options and whoever plays will play well I’m sure.”

