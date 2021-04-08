Outriders patch notes: Crossplay fix with first Outriders server update

Scheduled to launch next week, Square Enix has decided to share early Outriders patch notes to ensure everyone knows what is being planned.
And top of the list of features being fixed is crossplay, which is currently unavailable for the majority of players between console and PC.
The good news is that when everyone has patched their games next week, Outriders Crossplay should be fixed and ready to run again.
This will be the first major update for Outriders, and the team is wary of causing any further issues that could make servers even more unstable.
There is no set time or date for when the new Outriders patch will be available to download, but we do know it will be available at some point next week.
“The deployment of this patch is currently scheduled for next week, as we are using this week to identify as many severe issues as possible, fix them and then thoroughly test the changes across all platforms.
“Submission through platform holders adds on a little bit of time as well, which is why we are not able to deploy this patch any earlier.
“We are doing our utmost to deliver you a stable patch as soon as possible and we are continually looking at ways to bring the patch release day earlier. This is why we are not yet committing to a patch release date, as we may still be able to release the patch before such a date.
“We will let you know as soon as we have a confirmed release schedule, so please do keep an eye on our social channels and in particular our Twitter.”
As for the patch notes released today, they confirm that changes are being made to how multiplayer functions and the support team are also looking to fix a number of server issues.
This includes player inventories being wiped due to a horrific bug that will remain in-game over the coming days.
Developers People Can Fly are also making some balance changes to the game, including what kind of loot drops from certain missions and activities.
This includes Historian, bounty hunt, and monster hunt quests no longer granting Legendary items for each subsequent completion.
A message from the Outriders team explains: “While rewarding players for completing all the Historian, bounty hunt, and monster hunt quests is still our intention, we did observe unintended results when players repeated this activity in combination with a specific multiplayer bug.
“With this rewards adjustment, we want to eliminate this exploit behaviour while still making that quest line worth the effort. Players who took advantage of this exploit will not be punished.”
Full patch notes for Outriders released today can be found listed below:
- Chem Plant – Expedition time for Gold/Silver/Bronze adjusted to 650 / 1150 / 1500 seconds (Previously: 957 / 1303 / 1650)
- Boom Town – Expedition time for Gold/Silver/Bronze adjusted to 390 / 589 / 776 seconds (Previously: 422 / 607 / 792)
- Some Expeditions seem to be too generous in their required completion times when compared to others.
- We want to avoid such disproportionate discrepancies, as we believe making all expeditions viable leads to a more diverse and thus more interesting endgame.
Bullet abilities (Twisted Rounds, Blighted Rounds and Volcanic Rounds):
While we fully intend to provide the overpowered feel for the best builds out there, we are also committed to making sure that there is build diversity in the top performing builds.
Late in the demo lifecycle, we discovered a bug with regards to the bullet augmentation abilities damage calculation formula. While we fixed this bug, some unforeseen imbalances were unfortunately introduced, which has led to bullet based abilities vastly outperforming other skills. The main problem with this is that such bullet based builds require much less investment to make them “top tier”, compared to other builds.
To achieve this, we have made a couple of adjustments for the Trickster and Technomancer classes, who benefit the most from their bullet abilities power. It’s uncertain as to whether these changes will prove too strong or too weak, so please do consider this to be only the first step, as we will continue monitoring and adjusting them in the future. Just like you, we hope to see more inspiring and crazy combinations of Abilities and Mods!
- The base cooldown of the Twisted Rounds skill has increased to 25 seconds (Previously: 16 seconds)
- While infinite uptime on bullets abilities was always our intention, it is intended to be high risk, high reward playstyle. However, given the current power of this skill, there is very little risk involved in this ability given its short cooldown, even when players fail to trigger ammo replenishment. Increasing its cooldown in combination with adjusting its damage should increase that risk and make this playstyle a more thrilling experience.
- The Trickster’s Hero Tree nodes: – Disruptive Firepower, Scion of Power, Outrider Executioner – have had their power reduced to 35% (Previously: 50%)
- The combination of Twisted Rounds’ increase of firepower on top of the multipliers provided by the class tree lead to huge increases of damage dealt by this ability. While we do understand the satisfaction this kind of power can bring, it is currently vastly outperforming our wildest expectations and we therefore need to bring it down a notch.
- “Vulnerable” status – Power reduced to 15% (Previously: 25%)
- The Technomancer Hero Tree node -“Damage Against Poison” – has had its power reduced to 15% (Previously: 30%)
- While the Technomancer’s Blighted Rounds do not provide any damage increase on their own other than ignoring armor as Anomaly Damage, they do provide an excellent tool for spreading the Vulnerable and Toxic statuses. which in turn can scale out of proportion.
- The Pyromancer Hero Tree Node – “Trial of Ashes” – has been reduced 15% extra damage (Previously: 30%)
