PS5 Restock countdown: Very, Argos and GAME PlayStation 5 UK...

Gaming

PS5 Restock countdown: Very, Argos and GAME PlayStation 5 UK stock updates

With demand still high among gamers, snatching a next-gen console in 2021 very challenging. and while a few surprises are expected in April, there’s only a small list of retailers known to be bringing the next PS5 restocks to the UK.

From what has been shared so far, Amazon, Argos, Currys, GAME, and Smyths are all getting new PlayStation 5 stock this month, but only a few are expected to offer updates over the next seven days.

Based on what has been shared by Stock Trackers, Very, Argos, GAME and Smyths will be the next to offer PS5 restocks.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what order these sites will be updated, or how much stock they will be offering.

Very could be the next store to check, with Game and Argos possibly dropping over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Smyths is expected to be one of the last drops of the week, with new PS5 consoles reportedly coming Friday.

There has been no word on when stock levels will improve in the UK, with most analysts expecting an uptick during the Summer.

But that still leaves a few months to wait until things return closer to normal when it comes to buying next-gen consoles.

Knowing that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform.

Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers:

ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings.

AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out.

GAME: Game is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase.

Early morning drops are also widespread, and the next updates from Argos are expected to arrive at around 3am BST.

Meanwhile, Game UK is a retailer that launches stock later in the day, usually releasing around 10am BST.

PS5 Instant also has a list of times to check leading UK retailer for PS5 stock, which can be found below:

  • Amazon 8-9am early week
  • Very 9-11am
  • John Lewis 4-7am
  • Tesco – uncollected orders
  • ASDA 9-1pm
  • EE via emails

PlayStation 5s remain hard to find worldwide, meaning that some console hunters are using other European retailers.

This includes buying products from Amazon sites from France, Germany, Poland and Denmark.

The only problem is that you will need to buy a special plug converter to use the console in the UK.

