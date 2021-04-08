PSN Down: Fans report PlayStation Network issues on PS4 and PS5 servers

It appears a small outage area is affecting PS4 and PS5 console owners in a big way tonight.

The PSN servers are reportedly down, leaving gamers unable to sign into their PSN Accounts.

One affected user writes: “I’ve been trying to play 2k since 9:45am this morning and I can’t even sign into the PlayStation Network. Fix this.

Another adds: “Why the hell is all of New York upstate completely ruined by PlayStation.”

From what has been shared so far, today’s outage is limited mostly to the United States.

It’s unclear what is causing connection issues today, or how long they might last on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

It should also be noted that the official PSN server status page has not been updated with any new information on today’s PSN outage.