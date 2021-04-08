PUBG Mobile update: Download the new Karakin map today

The latest PUBG Mobile update comes complete with weapon revamps and features but is headlined by something much bigger.

Karakin has become the latest map to debut in the mobile version of the hit Battle Royale franchise and is available to download today.

Offering a fresh landscape to survive in, the PUBG Mobile Karakin update brings 2km x 2km scale, boasting large open areas and rocks to hide behind.

According to the patch notes, Karakin supports up to 64-players and is built for rifles battles both in the mountains and cities.

There are also new underground areas to explore, as well as new map features to combat and use to your own advantage.

Karakin includes a new Demolition Zone, something that Tencent describes as a purple zone that needs to be watched carefully.