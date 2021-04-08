NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Random: Smooth McGroove Returns After Long Hiatus With An Acapella...

Gaming

Random: Smooth McGroove Returns After Long Hiatus With An Acapella New Super Mario Bros. Cover

1 min

119views
99
15 shares, 99 points

Smooth McGroove, the long-haired chap who makes intricate acapella video game music covers on YouTube, recently returned to the platform after an almost two-year break for health reasons.

After posting an explanation for his long silence a couple of weeks ago (spoilers: kidney problems and adrenal imbalances that needed fixing), he’s back to it already with his first new cover since July 2019: the Overworld Theme from New Super Mario Bros.

Smooth McGroove sings the Overworld Theme on YouTube

Take a break for three minutes and appreciate the soothing melodies and glossy locks of Smooth’s nine-person arrangement (plus cat cameo).

As Smooth McGroove would say, “ba ba ba, babababa. Ba! Ba!”

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

99
15 shares, 99 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish