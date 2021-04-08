NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Russia may allocate extra metal profits to budget to stabilize...

Business

Russia may allocate extra metal profits to budget to stabilize prices – reports

1 min

116views
86
14 shares, 86 points

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed allocating extra money from domestic metals companies’ sales in order to stabilize prices for metal products used in construction, RBC business daily reported.

Russian government officials met with the representatives of the metals industry on Tuesday to discuss the rising prices of construction materials, which is caused by the growing costs of metals. According to RBC sources, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtuhov made two proposals to resolve the issue.
Also on rt.com Britain buys most of Russia’s gold exports in January, worth over $ 700mn
One possible solution is to set an indicative price for all the main metals products used in construction, such as rolled steel and scrap metal. As a result, companies selling metals above this price could face additional taxes, and the funds could be used for the maintenance and construction of state property.

An alternative solution is to compensate for rising construction prices with increased tax revenue from metals companies, which are now making more money due to the higher prices of metals. The funds from the higher taxes could be used to compensate for excessive construction costs.
Also on rt.com Russia eyes quadrupling production of alexandrite & increasing its emeralds output by 20%
Russian developers expressed concern over rising prices for rolled metal and other products at the end of last year, with many of them saying that prices for some items jumped by 50%. This resulted in increased construction costs for the companies. To alleviate the situation, the government introduced additional export duties for iron and steel scrap, and considered excluding traders from the purchase chain.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

RT

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

86
14 shares, 86 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish