Spain holidays: Relief as tourists won't need to wear face masks sunbathing or swimming

An exception remains for in showers and while staying outside or inside hospitality establishments outside of the times necessary to eat or drink.

Britons are still not permitted to travel to Spain on holiday.

The UK has ruled international travel illegal until May 17 at the earliest and Spain, too, has restrictions in place.

“Passenger travel from the UK to Spain is restricted to EU and Schengen associated state citizens, those who are legally resident in the EU or in Schengen associated states or those passengers who can demonstrate that their journey is essential,” explains the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

