Sports

‘Talk about precision’: Fans amazed as French ace Griezmann and wife pull off remarkable hat-trick of baby dates

Fans online have reacted to a unusual phenomenon pulled off by Antoine Griezmann and his wife.

At 10.24 this morning in Spain, the World Cup winner and his partner Erika Choperena welcomed daughter Alba to the world. 

She joins Mia, 5, and Amaro, 2, as the forward was excused from training by his club FC Barcelona on the eve of El Clasico.

But the Griezmann siblings share something unheard of, in that they were apparently all born on the same day, April 8, which means that Mia and Amaro celebrated their birthday today and were given a younger sister as a present.

The development has amused fans on social media no end. 

Taking to Twitter to reply to a series of posts on the matter, their wisecracks rolled in with regards to an accomplishment that rivals winning Les Bleus their second world title in Russia in 2018.

“Talk about precision” quipped one, while others pointed out that Grizi “scored a hat trick on April 8”, “scheduled his kids” or purposely targeted being intimate with his wife on July 15.

Amaro appears likely to be a World Cup final baby.

On said mid-summer date three years ago, Griezmann scored the penalty that put Didier Deschamps’ men 2-1 ahead of Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium, before they romped home to a 4-2 win in which he was announced Man of the Match.

Now an integral part of Ronald Koeman’s plans at the Camp Nou, the 30-year-old can cap a perfect week by helping Barca beat bitter rivals Real Madrid on Saturday and finally reach the La Liga summit. 
