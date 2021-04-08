Tiger Woods 'distractions' have stopped him surpassing Jack Nicklaus ahead of The Masters

Will Woods be able to ever play again? – That was a question golf fans were asking all over the world.
But two-time US Open winner Curtis Strange admits he was left wondering over Woods’ health as a whole.
“First thing when you hear car wreck is did he make it through,” he told Express Sport.
“He did thankfully and now it’s just a waiting game but it was shock and it’s not the first time he has shocked us all.”
We’re still yet to have a full answer in the week that The Masters gets underway – the scene of arguably Woods’ greatest accomplishment.
It was only two years ago when Woods rolled back the years with a masterful performance at Augusta to win his 15th major and his first since 2008.
And Strange, who now serves as a lead analyst for ESPN’s golf coverage, finds it “sad” that Woods never fulfilled his full potential.
“It’s sad that he’s had these troubles because he was on a path to do extraordinary things in this game, more so than he did,” he added.
“I think we all thought he was going to win 22 or 24 majors at one point.
“With all the talks to doctors and how serious this is with his leg, at this point of time, I think we have to worry about his health and not that he might play golf again.
“Will he walk without a gait? Will he be able to swing a golf club and shift his weight?
“Who I’ve talked to, the leg should be ok, it’s the ankle and will that move properly.
“I just wish him well and he can come back and live a normal life.”
