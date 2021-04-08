UK travel warning: Expert urges Britons to 'protect' themselves as staycations restart

While travel insurance[2] is typically seen as essential for overseas travel, amid the ongoing uncertainty of the UK lockdown, Antony Martin, managing director at Insurefor.com explained why it is also essential for staycations.
“While we await further details on the Government’s Global Travel Taskforce’s ‘traffic light system’, there continues to be uncertainty around when we’ll be able to travel abroad this year, so the focus for many Brits is on booking staycations,” he said.
“We want to remind them that it is important to take out travel insurance to ensure they are covered for cancellation and curtailment.”
From last-minute lockdowns to positive Covid test results, Britons should ensure they are protected against financial loss.
“While we hope that restrictions will ease according to the proposed dates in the Government’s roadmap, this may cause a spike in cases, so we advise Brits to ensure they have the necessary cover, should their chosen accommodation be required to close,” continued Mr Martin.
“Our travel insurance product protects consumers against COVID-related issues both pre-departure and during their stay to ensure they don’t lose out if their UK holiday is cancelled.”
“It is also important to take out travel insurance for a staycation under normal circumstances to cover various issues such as cancellation, curtailment in case you have to cut your staycation short, transport delays, lost or stolen luggage and personal liability to cover legal expenses if you’re held responsible for causing damages or injury to another person while on holiday.”
Much like with foreign holidays, the timing of a travel insurance purchase is also crucial.
“It is strongly advised that you book your travel insurance as soon as you have made a financial commitment towards your trip,” explained Mr Martin.
Rules and restrictions could be implemented at a local level should a new COVID-19 variant or outbreak strike.
In February, Mr Johnson said: “We will not pull the rug out for the duration of the pandemic the Government will continue to do whatever it takes to protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK.”
From April 12, only self-catered holidays will be given the go-ahead to resume, however, they can only be taken with members of the same household.
At this point, the rule of six will apply to all people staying in the same accommodation.
Two households may also holiday together.
International travel remains under review; though the Prime Minister has shared hopes some international travel could resume in May.
