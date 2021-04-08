Warzone copying add on PS4: Fans share latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare advice

Having released its big Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded patch, Activision has also left some players in a frustrating Warzone copying add on loop. From what has been shared online, fans of COD cannot play or do anything more than constantly try and download Modern Warfare and its Battle Royale spin-off. The file size is around 28GB and usually includes a 30-minute wait for anyone who wants to try and play their games again. The problem is on PS4, and while the community is sharing a few fixes, there doesn’t appear to be a sure-fire way of avoiding this problem. Some gamers believe it is connected with the Modern Warfare disc, while others think it has something to do with the Campaign Packs that can be installed. One user writes: “Go into your game and check to see if all the data packs are downloaded; the latest update uninstalled most of them for me; once I reinstalled them, this stopped happening.

Another adds: “This only started happening after I deleted and reinstalled all the data packs. But that will be my next step, re reinstalling them all to see if that stops it.” “I had a copy add-on issue and I cleaned the disc really well that fixed it for me. “This happened to my son, 3 days in a row. He was loading it from the modern warfare disc so I deleted and installed war zone digitally and it seems to be working fine. “That is something to note, probably an interference with the updated game files and the disc then. But I do still play MP so that’s not an option for me/some players.” For now, there doesn’t appear to be one fix that is working for everyone, leaving some unable to play Warzone or Modern Warfare. Last year, Activision made it possible to download and uninstall different data packs to help reduce the size of Modern Warfare.

Below, you can find the list of instructions to find these option on PS4 and PS5 consoles: 1. Launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. 2. When you reach the main menu, select Options.

3. Navigate to the General tab.

4. Scroll to the bottom and select Game Installs. 5. Highlight any content you wish to uninstall. Data Pack 1 – required for access to Campaign, Multiplayer, and Spec Ops

Campaign Pack 1 (Xbox One only) – required to play Campaign

Campaign Pack 2 (Xbox One only) – required to play Campaign

Multiplayer Pack (Xbox One only) – required to play Multiplayer

Multiplayer Pack 2 – required to play Multiplayer

Special Ops Pack – required to play Special Ops

Special Ops Pack 2 – required to play Special Ops

Survival Pack – required to play Special Ops Survival 6. Select Uninstall, then select Confirm.