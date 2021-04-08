NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

'What a dramatic difference that makes': David Domoney shares easy...

'What a dramatic difference that makes': David Domoney shares easy patio cleaning hack

David Domoney is a gardening expert who often details tips on the small screen. On ITV’s This Morning, he told viewers the best way to clean a patio.
The expert spoke about the various brushes he likes to use when cleaning his patio.

He said: “I’m going to give you some hints and tips on how you can look after your own patio.

“To start off I have two brushes for my patio, a cheap, soft one that just takes away a lot of the surface stuff.

“It doesn’t take anything deep but it cleans off the outer bits.”

The 58-year-old revealed he will use a soft brush to remove any dirt on the surface of the patio.

To get rid of deeper marks, however, he will use a stiff broom.

“I then have a stiff broom, as we call it, with bristles, it’s got two ends on this one,” the expert continued.

“This will actually take some of the… old moss off the surface as well.”

“It is taking away a lot of the mud just at the top. What a dramatic difference that makes.

“It is the type of job where you are getting great satisfaction as you are doing it.”

David will regularly give advice to help homeowners spruce up their gardens.

While appearing on ITV’s Alan Titchmarsh: Spring into Summer this week, he suggested using blossom trees to brighten up a garden.

He explained the trees can be a good way to measure and mark spring turning into summer.

