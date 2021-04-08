NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

What were those lights in the sky over Central Texas on Wednesday?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What was that string of lights in the sky over Central Texas on Wednesday night?

Several viewers sent KXAN pictures and videos of what appeared to be a long line of lights tracking across the sky around 9 p.m. Some guessed that it could be SpaceX satellites coming into view, but other people had no idea and wanted some answers.

Those who guessed Elon Musk had a hand in it were correct.

KXAN’s First Warning Weather team confirmed the strange-looking string of lights were Starlink satellites over the area, and it just so happens that SpaceX launched 60 additional satellites into orbit Wednesday from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The satellites are intended to help provide wireless internet throughout the world, and 1,300 of them are currently orbiting the Earth. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket delivered the latest batch of satellites, and it safely landed on a ship in the Atlantic Ocean named “Of Course I Still Love You.”

  • Eric Miller took this photo of the SpaceX Starlink satellites Wednesday night over Dripping Springs.
  • Kevin Igo took this photo of SpaceX Starlink satellites coming into view over Hutto on Wednesday night
  • Nicole Beard snapped this photo of the Starink satellites over Cedar Park and Leander on Wednesday night
Billy Gates

