Xbox Series X games news: Microsoft masterplan to bag Hideo Kojima's next game?

We’re only at the start of this gen but already Microsoft has shown they mean serious business with the Xbox Series X and S. From the Bethesda acquisition, to bringing Outriders and MLB The Show 21 to Game Pass, Phil Spencer and co have already dropped the mic a few times with some major announcements. And Microsoft could have another big reveal up their sleeves, as rumour has it legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima is in talks to bring his next game to Xbox.

According to a VentureBeat article from in-the-know journalist Jeff Grubb, Kojima is in talks with Microsoft about publishing his next game. Grubb wasn’t able to confirm if the deal had been finalised yet, but Kojima is reportedly key to Microsoft’s plans to leverage Japanese talent. Grubb dropped the bombshell in an article disputing a new rumour that has been circulating. It had been claimed this week that the recently revealed – and gorgeous looking PS5 exclusive Abandoned – could secretly be Kojima’s next game. READ MORE: GTA 5 Android: No download required with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Kojima has form in elaborately revealing his next game – with Metal Gear Solid V originally being revealed as The Phantom Pain (sans the MGS moniker) and allegedly being made by a little known studio called Moby Dick, with the project led by Joakim Mogren. There were clues this was actually a new MGS game, with Joakim being an anagram of Kojima and the character featured in the initial reveal trailer looking like Big Boss. An actor was even hired to play Mogren for an interview, with Joakim teasing a full reveal for GDC 2013 – which is where Phantom Pain was officially announced as MGS V. However, anyone thinking it was history repeating with Abandoned and developers Blue Box Game Studios will be disappointed. Grubb in his article said: “The biggest piece of evidence I have that Abandoned is not a Kojima joint is that Kojima is in talks with Microsoft about publishing his next game, according to a source familiar with the matter. And yes, that statue on Phil Spencer’s shelf was referencing a potential deal with the legendary developer. I cannot confirm if Xbox closed the deal yet, but my understanding is that Kojima is the focus of a Microsoft plan to leverage Japanese talent.” READ MORE: PS5 UK stock LIVE: GAME, Very, Smyths, Argos, Amazon restock latest