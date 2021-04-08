Xbox Sessions: Stars of “Workaholics” Reunite to Play Outriders on Xbox Series X

“Workaholics” TV friendship ‘framily,’ Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, and Anders Holm will reunite to play, the brand-new 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter from Square Enix and People Can Fly, on the next episode of Xbox Sessions airing Wednesday, April 7 at 7 a.m. PDT on the Xbox YouTube Channel.

Timelines will merge and allegiances will be forged as the fate of humanity falls on the shoulders of Devine, Holm, and Anderson who are charged with restoring balance to world. Armed with powerful skills, the quick-witted trio will become the Altered in Outriders. Join them as they customize their characters, wield their spectacular powers, and take on the monstrous bosses of Enoch.

Starring intense gunplay and destructive powers, along with an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers exciting gameplay, doused in rich storytelling that spans an expansive world. Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, the game leverages Smart Delivery allowing fans to buy the game once and play the best version across generations. The game is available now on Xbox Game Pass.

This episode of Xbox Sessions will be hosted by Elle Osili-Wood, arts and entertainment presenter at BBC and BAFTA. What’s more, highlights will air on Xbox’s Facebook and Twitter channels, so fans can tune in to watch the three actors in this original, dark sci-fi universe.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more upcoming episodes of Xbox Sessions!