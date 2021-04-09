Austin police officer and suspect shot and injured overnight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in northeast Austin.

It happened just after midnight Friday at the East Highway 290 Westbound Service Road between Cameron Road and Interstate 35.

According to the Interim Austin Police Chief, it began when someone called 911, saying someone in another car was shooting at them. Minutes later, officers found the victim, who had not been shot. Officers then found the vehicle they believed had been shooting at the victim. Police say officers got behind the vehicle, turned on their lights and stopped the vehicle. As they exited their vehicle, the person in the car began shooting at them. Two officers returned fire.

One officer and the suspect both suffered gun shot wounds.

As of last update, they are both undergoing surgery at a local hospital. The officer is expected to survive.

Body cameras that the officers wore, as well as from the patrol unit, captured the shooting.

“Having watched all that video, it’s chilling, and we are lucky right now that we don’t have more people that are injured, particularly our officers, who in the face of this danger displayed bravery,” said Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

Concern about gun violence has grown in the last few weeks.

“I think this is emblematic of issues I have been talking about the last several days about gun violence, why we are working on an initiative I will be rolling out in the next week,” Chacon added.

Both officers will be on leave, pending the investigation into the shooting, which is standard.

This is a developing situation and we will update this story as we learn more.