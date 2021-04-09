Brendan Rodgers explains why he is confident Leicester won't collapse again

Brendan Rodgers has reassured Leicester fans that his side won’t fall apart like last season.

Rodgers’ Foxes were brought down to earth as they won just two of their last nine Premier League games to miss out on the top four last term.

They also exited the FA Cup in the quarter-finals at home to Chelsea and ended up fifth.

Leicester now have eight Premier League games left this season after losing to leaders Manchester City last weekend.

They have an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton too as the four-time runners-up aim to finally lift the trophy.

But despite being outclassed last weekend in a 2-0 home loss, Rodgers is confident about the run-in.

Ahead of a crunch trip to West Ham on Sunday, Rodgers assessed: “To be stronger and to improve the mindset you also have to have failures as well.

“We had that at times last year.

“But I think we’ve seen the maturity of the squad.

“We are a young team and at times that shows.

“But what we have is a very honest group.

“We have seen this year the calmness of the team has been much better.

“We still want to attack and still want to be aggressive.

“But we have to play with a calmness and that has definitely been a change within the mentality this season.

“We have got players coming back and available and that is all you want.

“It was flipping for us the other way last time in this last period.

“For us success would be if we can arrive in European football again for the second year in a row.

“That would be great success for us.

“Of course we want to arrive in the Champions League, you want to finish in the highest position you can.

“We are going to fight to do that.

“We also have a semi-final in the Cup and can we arrive into the final when that comes?

“That would define a really good season for us.

“We are really looking forward to the end.”

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has 14 goals this term but has only scored once this year.

He has not netted for nine games in all competitions but Rodgers is not panicking.

He analysed: “What Jamie has done this last period is he has created a number of opportunities.

“We know his threat , we know he can score at anytime.

“It has just been really unfortunate between keepers making incredible saves and blocks on the line.

“And some chances he would maybe have put away, that is natural.

“But what never stops for Jamie, is he is always going to be there.

“He is such a threat with his sharpness and speed. He is a very important player for us.”

