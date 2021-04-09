NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis symptoms: What are the warning signs of the blood clot?

What is CVST, and how do you know if you are experiencing it?

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain’s venous sinuses.

It is a rare form of stroke that scientists would only expect to see in about five people per million yearly.

The dural venous sinuses are responsible for draining blood from the brain, and if a blood clot is present in the sinuses, blood won’t be drained out.

Normally, 85 percent of people who develop CVST have at least one of a range of risk factors from Thrombophilia, pregnancy, some blood disorders, cancer, obesity, meningitis, a chronic inflammatory disease, or a list of other conditions.

However, it is now thought that the AstraZeneca vaccine could be connected to more recent cases of CVST and deaths linked to it.

