Clash of Clans update: Town Hall 14 news revealed ahead of Spring release date

The first major update of the year for Clash of Clans will include Town Hall 14, which will include additional Tower Defence, Hero, and Troop levels.

Developers Supercell has confirmed that Clash of Clans Town Hall Level 14 will be Jungle-themed, complete with ancient pictograms and hieroglyphs.

And while plenty of stuff is getting upgraded, SuperCell has also announced what new features are coming in the Spring patch.

This will include Starter Challenges, which will make progressing between early Town Halls less grindy.

A message from Supercell explains: “Starter Challenges are a new way for players between Town Hall 2-6 to speed up their progress through a variety of Challenges similar to the Silver/Gold Pass.

“These new Challenges are unlocked with each Town Hall level and completing each Challenge will provide more Challenges to complete.