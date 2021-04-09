Covid vaccine update: Johnson & Johnson jab investigated for blood clots

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulations Agency (MHRA) are yet to approve the vaccine for use in the UK.
Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson have expanded their Phase 2a clinical trial to include adolescents aged 12 to 17 years of age.
Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson commented on the development on April 2.
In which ways the EU regulator’s investigation into the Janssen vaccine will impact this trial is yet to be detailed.
The dangers of blood clots
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detailed the dangers of blood clots (i.e venous thromboembolism).
Typically, a blood clot develops int he lower leg, thigh, pelvis or arm.
Anyone presenting signs of a blood clot must contact emergency service as soon as possible.
“Blood clots can be life threatening if not treated quickly,” warned the NHS.
Those more at risk of a blood clot include:
- Overweight individuals
- Smokers
- Using combined hormonal contraception, such as the combined pill, contraceptive patch or vaginal ring
- Previously had a blood clot
- Are pregnant or have just had a baby
- Have an inflammatory condition such as Crohn’s disease or rheumatoid arthritis
