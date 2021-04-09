NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Cozy Grove is Available Now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

  Spry Fox is thrilled to announce that their latest title, Cozy Grove, is out today!
  Cozy Grove is a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island.
  As a Spirit Scout, you'll wander the island's forest each day, finding new hidden secrets and helping soothe the local ghosts.

Hey everyone! I’m excited to let you know that our latest title, Cozy Grove, is available today for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One! Get ready to take a trip to an abandoned island where you’ll help the local spirits find peace and bring color back to the island. Think Animal Crossing, but a little spookier, and with a lot more story!

Cozy Grove is a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island. As a Spirit Scout, you’ll wander the island’s forest each day, finding new hidden secrets and helping soothe the local ghosts. With a little time and a lot of crafting, you’ll bring color and joy back to Cozy Grove.

One of the things you do in Cozy Grove is reinvigorate the island by helping the bears and decorating the island with magical lamps, which work in tandem to bring color back to the world. When you do this, plants grow fruit and characters become happier. This is always fun to watch!

Also, because the residents of Cozy Grove are ghosts, they do ghostly things… like change the very island around them! When you return to the game each day, the layout of the island will be different in sometimes subtle and sometimes major ways. This keeps the “hidden object” component of the game feeling a bit more fresh over time than it otherwise would.

Cozy Grove is a game we want you to settle into. It is optimally played for 20 to 40 minutes a day, although as you expand the island you may decide that you want to spend more time in this cozy place… but you’re never forced to!

We want Cozy Grove to become a ritual that you look forward to every day, hopefully for months if not years.

Welcome to Cozy Grove, a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island. As a Spirit Scout, you'll wander the island's forest each day, finding new hidden secrets and helping soothe the local ghosts. With a little time and a lot of crafting, you'll bring color and joy back to Cozy Grove! Features: • Beautiful, dynamic, hand-drawn landscapes that come alive when you help a spirit in need. • Dozens of memorable characters and spirits for you to find and befriend. Each spirit has a unique, extensive story for you to unravel over time. • Collect spirit animals, craft decorations, go fishing and more! • 40+ hour campaign filled with side quests, designed to span months of playtime.

David Edery, Co-founder and CEO, Spry Fox

