All in all, the Moon in Pisces with Neptune square to Mars is the overriding atmosphere tomorrow.

Francesca advised: “The vibe is that of sensitivity and intuition, so it’s a good time for spending time with yourself.

“Try not to push yourself too hard because you will fail. You can only go with the flow right now.

“Neptune rules water and the sea, so if you’re going with what feels right, that will be great. If you’re not, you won’t be able to fight the tide.”

