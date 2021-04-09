Dan Walker drops humorous hint for Football Focus replacement: 'Loads of you want to know'

Dan Walker, 43, made the sad announcement that he will be leaving Football Focus after 12 years at the helm of the BBC sports show. While fans are eager to learn who will be replacing him for the position of main presenter, the BBC Breakfast star teased he has a someone in mind.

Taking to Twitter, the telly star explained to his 707,000 followers why he was leaving the show, and bid an emotional farewell to its loyal viewers.

But in a separate post he revealed one of his family members has “applied” for the position, with some viewers agreeing she’d make a great addition to the team after “upstaging” him plenty of times.

“I know loads of you want to know who is taking over on #FootballFocus next season…” he penned.

“All I can say is that Winnie has applied for the job.”

