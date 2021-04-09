Dan Walker drops humorous hint for Football Focus replacement: 'Loads of you want to know'

But in a separate post he revealed one of his family members has “applied” for the position, with some viewers agreeing she’d make a great addition to the team after “upstaging” him plenty of times.
“I know loads of you want to know who is taking over on #FootballFocus next season…” he penned.
“All I can say is that Winnie has applied for the job.”
READ MORE: Dan Walker ‘to be replaced’ by Jermaine Jenas on Football Focus
She’s won over the hearts of viewers throughout Dan’s decade long stint.
Despite viewer’s love for the pooch, the time will soon come for the new face of Football Focus to be revealed and of course, Piers Morgan couldn’t wait to weigh in on Dan’s departure.
The ex Good Morning Britain host, who also exited his own position last month, teased he would be hosting the weekly football show following Dan’s announcement.
He said: “Hello! I have some news. This is going to be my last season presenting Football Focus.
“It’s been a real pleasure and an amazing 12 years and I can honestly I have loved every single second of it.
“I’m really proud about the job we have done, the changes we made to the show, the issues we looked at and at a time when the football landscape is changing immeasurably.
“But having said all that, after 12 years it’s time for someone else to take the reigns.”
Many celebrity pals wished Dan well on his other ventures, with Ben Shephard disappointed to see him leave the sporting show.
“So sorry to hear this Dan – have loved and enjoyed more or less every one!!! You’re def owed a weekend lie-in. Can’t wait to see what’s next!!” he wrote.
Dan replied: “Thanks Ben. Hopefully see you soon once all this mess is over.”
0 Comments