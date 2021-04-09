Dashing Prince Philip – how the deceased Duke of Edinburgh was a style icon

Serving in the Royal Navy, he wore his uniform to marry then Princess Elizabeth, and later by her side when she was crowned Queen age just 27.

Since, he has taken on the role of a statesman with aplomb.

One of the last surviving people in Britain to have served in the Second World War, he turned his sense of duty to public life, finally retiring at 96.

Always, the royal was impeccably turned out.

