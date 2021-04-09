Deshaun Watson's lawyer granted hearing over accuser's identity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — In the wake of two accusers going public, Deshaun Watson’s attorney has filed on Thursday an emergency motion, seeking to identify one woman among the 22 civil lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback.In a statement, Houston lawyer Rusty Hardin said the anonymity of those accusing Watson is being used “as a sword” against Watson, who on Wednesday began seeing a flurry of his endorsement deals fall,

“We have said this before and we want to say it again: Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will,” Hardin’s statement read. “When we asked (Houston lawyer Tony) Buzbee to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion. Today we filed that motion.”A hearing is now scheduled in Harris County 113th Civil District Court on Friday at 11 a.m.

The motion filed Thursday pertains to lawsuit 2021-15937, which was filed March 18. Because these lawsuits were filed individually, Hardin would need to file a motion for each of the lawsuits filed.

Hardin continued, “As discussed in our filing, Mr. Buzbee’s use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness. It is clear that, for Mr. Buzbee, this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun’s reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself. While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword.”

Hardin then accuses Buzbee of using the allegations to “destroy” the 25-year-old.

Earlier this week, two of Watson’s accusers – Ashley Solis and Lori Baxley – went public to retell what they called a traumatic experience with the football player.

The two women, along with 20 others, have retained Buzbee to file those civil claims on their behalf. Eyewitness News is reaching out to Buzbee’s firm for response to Thursday’s filling.Since the first lawsuits were filed in mid-March, Watson has denied ever committing wrongdoing against anyone, which was something Hardin repeated on Thursday.

Hardin has also collected testimonials from 18 different massage therapists who said their experiences with the Texans player aren’t consistent with what’s being alleged.

Last week, the Houston Police Department confirmed at least one report involving Watson has been filed, but it didn’t elaborate on details. Buzbee has promised evidence is making its way to police.

In terms of his standing with the Texans and the NFL, the league has launched an investigation into whether Watson violated its Personal Conduct Policy. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said the team is “certainly cognizant and aware” of Watson’s situation, adding the allegations are “certainly troubling” and something the team takes “very seriously.”

Watson, who requested a trade from the Texans back in January, has reportedly earned a little over $ 40 million in salary and bonuses during his four seasons in the NFL. He's due to make $ 10.5 million this coming season, and then, $ 35 million in 2021, the first year of a four-year, $ 177 million contract extension.

ESPN contributed to this story.

