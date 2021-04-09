Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where is Xur and what is he selling today?

For now, Guardians will have to wait until 6pm BST to find out exactly where Xur has spawned, with the Agent of the Nine not scheduled to depart until the next reset.
This happens every Tuesday, meaning you have plenty of time to check out what is available in the next Xur location.
Last week, Xur could be found on Nessus, perching in a big tree located near Watcher’s Grave.
Legendary Shards could be used to buy several top items, including the Arbalest Kinetic fusion rifle, the Orpheus Rig Hunter armour, and Lion Rampant Titan leg armour.
For anyone who has forgotten, Legendary Shards are remnants of powerful items that are used to improve gear or trade for other items.
And another part of Xur that is new to the latest version of Destiny 2 is that he now drops Cipher Quests for free.
The Quest will reward you with an exotic Cipher and last weeks included completing 21 Strikes, or winning the same number of Crucible or Gambit matches.
Every week, Guardians can acquire one Exotic Engram using Legendary Shards that will decrypt as Exotics that aren’t already in your collection.
A further explanation from Bungie on the different kinds of Engram available in-game adds: “The blue Encrypted Engrams will grant “Rare” equipment. These engrams normally are decrypted upon pickup.
“The purple Legendary Engrams will grant “Legendary” equipment. Like the blue engrams, most Legendary Engrams will be decrypted without the need to visit a Cryptarch.
“The shiny purple Prime Engram can be decrypted to a higher level gear until the soft level cap. Unlike the other Engrams, Prime engrams must be decrypted by a Cryptarch.”
So when we do know where Xur is, we should be looking at around six new items to buy with Legendary Shards.
Today will also see the start of the next Trials of Osiris event, with more loot and armour being offered to those who can string together enough wins to unlock them in the Crucible.
Both the Trials and Xur will be available until Tuesday, April 13, with Bungie not hanging around to launch the next big PVP event for Guardians.
One of the last Season of the Chosen Iron Banners will be going live straight after Xur disappear for another few days, reappearing on April 16.
