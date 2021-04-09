Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where is Xur and what is he selling today?

The weekly update that brings Destiny 2’s Xur to a new location is about to happen, and it won’t be long before we know what new exotic items he has.

For now, Guardians will have to wait until 6pm BST to find out exactly where Xur has spawned, with the Agent of the Nine not scheduled to depart until the next reset.

This happens every Tuesday, meaning you have plenty of time to check out what is available in the next Xur location.

Last week, Xur could be found on Nessus, perching in a big tree located near Watcher’s Grave.

Legendary Shards could be used to buy several top items, including the Arbalest Kinetic fusion rifle, the Orpheus Rig Hunter armour, and Lion Rampant Titan leg armour.

For anyone who has forgotten, Legendary Shards are remnants of powerful items that are used to improve gear or trade for other items.