NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

DMX dead: US rapper Earl Simmons dies at 50 after...

Celebrities

DMX dead: US rapper Earl Simmons dies at 50 after suffering heart attack and days of coma

1 min

129views
94
14 shares, 94 points
US rapper DMX has died at the age of 50. The star – real name Earl Simmons – died after going into cardiac arrest earlier this month and being admitted to White Plains Hospital, north of New York City.
A statement from his family read: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. 

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. 

“Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. 

“Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. 

READ MORE… Jane McDonald’s partner Eddie Rothe dies after ‘battling lung cancer’

He added: “Earl is a sweet guy. Earl was a person who could tell such a story. He was a person with such depth. It’s a heartbreaker.”

DMX’s former manager Nakia Walker had told fans he was in a “vegetative state” with “lung and brain failure”, with reports suggesting he had been on life support.

DMX’s rep said after his hospital dash: “Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. 

“Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.

“The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. 

“It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

94
14 shares, 94 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish