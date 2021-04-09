DMX dead: US rapper Earl Simmons dies at 50 after suffering heart attack and days of coma

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.
“Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.
“Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.
DMX’s former manager Nakia Walker had told fans he was in a “vegetative state” with “lung and brain failure”, with reports suggesting he had been on life support.
DMX’s rep said after his hospital dash: “Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition.
“Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.
“The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world.
“It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”
