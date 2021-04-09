NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Elvis Presley got 'excited' during sensual dance scene with actress...

Entertainment

Elvis Presley got 'excited' during sensual dance scene with actress during filming

1 min

122views
97
15 shares, 97 points

Joe wrote: “The dance scene with Laurel was complicated … at some point during all the wiggling and jumping, those pants really rubbed him the wrong way, and Little Elvis, as he called it, became erect.”

Unfortunately for Elvis the director of the picture, Norman Taurog, didn’t notice his physical reaction and therefore did not stop filming.

Even worse for the star, because the scene was so intricately designed, reshooting was not an option. 

Between takes Elvis ran off set and sat down on the nearest chair, Joe revealed.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

97
15 shares, 97 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish