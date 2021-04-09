Every Single Bethesda Game On Switch Is Currently On Sale

Update (Fri 9th Apr, 2021 09:20 BST): Originally, we reported that this mega Bethesda sale was live across Europe. Well, the good news is that it’s also live on the North American and Australian eShops and will remain so up until 15th April.

Every game is 50% off RPG across all regions. Enjoy!

Original Article (Thu 8th Apr, 2021 10:15 BST): If you still haven’t taken the plunge on Switch’s fantastic library of DOOM games, or if you’re hoping to pick up a collection of Bethesda greats for a good price, you’ll want to check out the publisher’s latest eShop sale.

For a limited time, every single Bethesda title available on Nintendo’s platform has been reduced by 50% across Europe. We’ve got all of those games listed for you below – feel free to click on your chosen game to read all our coverage and reviews relating to it, and then head on over to the Switch’s eShop to buy them if you’re convinced.

The sale will remain up and running on the eShop until 15th April, so make sure you’ve grabbed anything you’re interested in by then.

Any games in particular jumping out at you? Do you own most of these already? Let us know in the comments.