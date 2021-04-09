Facebook and Instagram both offline temporarily

Facebook and Instagram both appeared to go down temporarily Thursday evening, with thousands of people reporting outages.
Both platforms were back online a little after 6 p.m. EDT.
“Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience,” a Facebook company spokesperson told The Hill.
The social media giant’s products went offline last month as well, which the company chalked up to a “technical issue.”
-Updated 6:52 p.m.
[email protected] (Chris Mills Rodrigo)
0 Comments