Facebook and Instagram both offline temporarily

Technology

Facebook and Instagram both offline temporarily

Facebook and Instagram both appeared to go down temporarily Thursday evening, with thousands of people reporting outages.

Both platforms were back online a little after 6 p.m. EDT.

“Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience,” a Facebook company spokesperson told The Hill.

The social media giant’s products went offline last month as well, which the company chalked up to a “technical issue.”

-Updated 6:52 p.m.

[email protected] (Chris Mills Rodrigo)

