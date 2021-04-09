Facebook hack: did YOUR phone number and email leak online? Here's how to find out

Facebook users can now check whether their personal details – including names, phone numbers, gender, relationship status, current location, occupation, date of birth and email addresses – were included in the devastating leak shared online earlier this week. The personal information of more than 530 million Facebook users was discovered in the collection of stolen data, which was collected back in 2019. For context, 530 million is roughly 20 percent of Facebook’s entire subscriber base.

Although the information was stolen from Facebook last year, it was sold privately between hackers online. While the stolen records weren’t available publicly at the time, cyber thieves were seemingly using the personal information to try to break into users’ accounts, steal payment details, and more. Over time, a treasure trove of this scale is traded between criminals multiple times and begins to lose its value as it changes hands time and time again.

And now, more than two years after it was initially stolen and sold to the highest bidder, the records have been shared online for anyone to see. Given that most of us keep the same mobile number and email address for many years, it’s a little worrying that so much personal information is now available publicly.

Fortunately, Have I Been Pwned is now using the stolen data published for free on the hackers forum to enable Facebook users to check whether their records were included in the large-scale breach back in 2019. Have I Been Pwned, created by renown security researcher Troy Hunt, is usually a way to find out whether your password has been included in a leak online. Entering the password will search publicly-available stashes of stolen passwords. If your details have been nabbed by hackers, you’ll need to change them.

People who use the same email address-password combination for multiple online accounts are at a higher risk, since criminals can use the stolen login credentials from one website to login to another – allowing them access to your email, social media, or worst of all, online banking portal.

