Freddie Mercury: Man who was only 12 when he interviewed Queen star shares memories WATCH

Now they were firmly setting their sights on performing abroad, thanks to the success of Sheer Heart Attack single Killer Queen.
That November, the band arrived in Finland during their first proper European tour, where they held a press conference ahead of their debut Helsinki show.
Juha Kakkuri was that 12-year-old boy who had attended the event alongside the usual journalists and presenters of TV and Radio.
The 12-year-old boy called up the band’s record company and was invited to the press conference, so he took along a small tape recorder thinking that was the right thing to do.
In the new Queen the Greatest video, Juha shares his memories and you can even hear his interview recordings with the band.
The Finnish man remembered: “The interesting thing is that the first band member I interviewed was Freddie.”
While speaking with Roger, the drummer said: “I play drums and do a lot of singing as well.
Asked if he has to be strong to play the instrument, he replied: “Yes, you have to be very fit.”
The 12-year-old boy even asked Brian what his favourite candy was, to which the Queen guitarist replied, “Well yeah I like most of it really. What do I like best? I like black magic chocolates and chocolate penguins.”
He said: “[They’re] mainly for when I get back to England when it’s very cold in the winter, these will keep me warm. They wear these don’t they, a lot of the kids?
Sadly Queen never performed in Finland with Freddie again, however, the fan base continued to grow in size and enthusiasm.
And that’s exactly what Brian and Roger experienced when they returned to Helsinki with Adam Lambert in 2016.
