GAME and Argos PS5 stock DELAY – Retailers 'have no stock at all' of PlayStation 5

The PS5 stock tracker account said both Argos and GAME have no stock at the moment, with Argos not expecting PS5 shipments “anytime soon”.

While GAME allegedly is not receiving PS5 shipments till the end of April – and as a result it’s unclear whether there will be any movement at the retailer next week.

It’s been claimed GAME could either take back orders for the PS5 next week or no sales will happen at all.

The @PSSStockAlertUK Twitter posted: “Breaking: GAME not to receive PS5 shipments till the end of April. They currently have no stock at all. The current release date shown on the bundles page is a placeholder, which they’ve done before for other products. They will either do backorders next week, or no sales at all.”

The account then went on to add: “Most of this is due to Sony’s semiconductor shortage. GAME currently does not know how much stock Sony will ship to them. Also, as contacted by Sony, GAME will not be selling the PS5 in-store once retail opens up in the UK. This is due to high demand of the product & COVID-19.”

