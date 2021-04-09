Holidays: France, Italy, Spain, Greece & Portugal – FCDO advice as hopes mount for May 17

Greece

Greece is set to relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions and reopen to tourists from May 14.

At the time of writing the FCDO is advising against “all but essential travel to Greece”.

However, it is “not advising against travel to the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete.”

Though UK travel is restricted to those with “essential reasons”, UK nationals are permitted to enter Greece.

However they must be “permanent resident in the UK, Greece, another EU/EFTA state, or in one of the following countries; Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Russian Federation and Israel” according to the FCDO.

It adds: “If you travel to Greece, you will need to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 24 hours before travel. Failure to do so in advance may result in your carrier not allowing you to travel, a €500 fine on arrival or the Greek authorities not allowing you to enter the country.

“If you are a permanent resident of Greece, or a Greek citizen, you are also required to complete a PLF form before travelling outside of Greece.

“All arrivals into Greece need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test, undertaken within the 72 hour period before your time of arrival into Greece.

“Anyone entering Greece from the UK will also be asked to undergo a rapid test for COVID-19 on arrival.

“Arrivals from the UK are currently required to self-isolate for seven days in the event of a negative test result.

“In the event of a positive test result, travellers will have to isolate for at least 14 days.

“In either case, travellers will need to undertake a further PCR test at the end of their period of self-isolation.”

Britons should follow the coronavirus rules of any region they are visiting.

Those returning from Greece to the UK must self-isolate for 10 days.