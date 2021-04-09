NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Holidays: France, Italy, Spain, Greece & Portugal – FCDO advice...

Travel

Holidays: France, Italy, Spain, Greece & Portugal – FCDO advice as hopes mount for May 17

1 min

123views
98
15 shares, 98 points

Greece

Greece is set to relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions and reopen to tourists from May 14.

At the time of writing the FCDO is advising against “all but essential travel to Greece”.

However, it is “not advising against travel to the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete.”

Though UK travel is restricted to those with “essential reasons”, UK nationals are permitted to enter Greece.

However they must be “permanent resident in the UK, Greece, another EU/EFTA state, or in one of the following countries; Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Russian Federation and Israel” according to the FCDO.

It adds: “If you travel to Greece, you will need to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 24 hours before travel. Failure to do so in advance may result in your carrier not allowing you to travel, a €500 fine on arrival or the Greek authorities not allowing you to enter the country.

“If you are a permanent resident of Greece, or a Greek citizen, you are also required to complete a PLF form before travelling outside of Greece.

“All arrivals into Greece need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test, undertaken within the 72 hour period before your time of arrival into Greece.

“Anyone entering Greece from the UK will also be asked to undergo a rapid test for COVID-19 on arrival.

“Arrivals from the UK are currently required to self-isolate for seven days in the event of a negative test result.

“In the event of a positive test result, travellers will have to isolate for at least 14 days.

“In either case, travellers will need to undertake a further PCR test at the end of their period of self-isolation.”

Britons should follow the coronavirus rules of any region they are visiting.

Those returning from Greece to the UK must self-isolate for 10 days.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish