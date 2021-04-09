NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Kate Garraway's husband Derek 'returns home' after over a year in hospital battling Covid

Celebrities

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek ‘returns home' after over a year in hospital battling Covid

The film showed that due to Covid regulations, Kate, the kids, and Derek’s elderly parents have not been allowed to visit him very frequently in hospital.

Kate was also filmed planning for Derek’s eventual return home and she was seen making some renovations to the ground-floor of their house in preparation.

The tiles she chose for her husband’s wet room were “pure Derek — like something out of Poirot”, but left their 14-year-old daughter Darcey “mortified”.

“Darcey was, like, ‘Please! Why do we have to have these old-fashioned tastes?’” Kate recalled as she spoke to The Times.

“I had to explain, ‘I think he would like them, let’s do something he would like.’ Because if he’s lucky enough to come back, I do know he’s going to be furious with how messy his study is.”

