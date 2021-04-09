Kate Middleton and William's body language has changed since wedding – 'much less wary'

Kate Middleton and Prince William said “I do” on April 29, 2011. During recent outings, a body language expert suggested the couple have changed in public since the wedding.

Body language expert Judi James explained they may have ditched formalities and shown the more “playful” side of their relationship.

She said: “They have always been a hilariously and openly competitive couple, especially when they’re pitted against one another in any sport and they have always been the most relaxed and vivacious-looking when doing so.

“Recent poses seem to take that playfulness to a new level.

“Kate is what looks like helpless with laughter while a grinning and beaming William signals sharing and approval via some congruent signals of glee as he stands beside her.”

