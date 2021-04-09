Kate Middleton and William's body language has changed since wedding – 'much less wary'

She said: “They have always been a hilariously and openly competitive couple, especially when they’re pitted against one another in any sport and they have always been the most relaxed and vivacious-looking when doing so.
“Recent poses seem to take that playfulness to a new level.
“Kate is what looks like helpless with laughter while a grinning and beaming William signals sharing and approval via some congruent signals of glee as he stands beside her.”
Because of this, it is no surprise why the royals may have appeared wary of the public’s gaze when out before.
During more recent engagements, however, Judi claimed the royal couple seem more relaxed in public.
She stated: “Kate’s body language has become so much more relaxed recently.
“Her perfect smile is often swapped for the kind of open-mouthed, face-wrinkled laughter of what looks like genuine humour and delight and this is one of the best examples of that body language ritual.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have carried out engagements together since they married in 2011.
The expert suggested Prince William also used to be more “serious” during previous outings.
Now, like his wife, the future King seems more relaxed during their outings.
“He adopts his signature fig-leaf pose with hands in a self-conscious barrier gesture in front of his pelvis.
“But now he is not only laughing with his wife, he also seems to be winding her up here too, and that sense of playfulness suggests very strong bonds.
“At one point he even places one hand in front of his face to shield it from public view as he seems to whisper to her privately.
“The way he claps her suggests more shared fun as he wears his widest grin to suggest total enjoyment of the moment.”
